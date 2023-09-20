The view of the Tygart River from the Alum Creek and Cave Trail in Audra State Park on Oct. 9, 2022. WBOY image.

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’re looking for the best places to see the fall colors as the leaves start to change in West Virginia, look no further.

A survey by photo book brand Mixbook determined that the best “under-the-radar” place in West Virginia to see fall foliage is Audra State Park. Nationally, Audra was named the 33rd best place to go leaf peeping in the country, if you want to avoid the crowds.

Mixbook credits Audra State Park’s “picturesque landscape,” lesser-known trails and unspoiled nature as reasons for its high ranking. To enjoy the beautiful autumn leaves in the park, some of the most popular hikes are the Alum Creek and Cave Trail, which is moderate and approximately an hour long, and the Rock Cliff Trail, an easy 15-minute hike according to AllTrails.

The boardwalk under Alum Cave’s overhang in Audra State Park. WBOY image.

And Audra wasn’t the only place in West Virginia to make the list; a total of five places in West Virginia made the top 110 autumn hidden gems:

Some other top-ranking places to visit during fall that are only a short drive from West Virginia were:

Bear Creek Lake State Park in Virginia (3rd overall)

High Bridge Trail State Park in Virginia (6th overall)

Hocking Hills State Park in Ohio (7th overall)

Mohican State Forest in Ohio (12th overall)

Douthat State Park in Virginia (13th overall)

Swallow Falls State Park in Maryland (20th overall)

The full list of hidden gems across the U.S. is available here.