CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — More than 60 lakes, rivers and creeks across West Virginia will be stocked with golden rainbow trout starting next week.

For the past five years, West Virginia has held Gold Rush every spring where rare golden rainbow trout are released for anglers to catch. This year, the first round of stocking will happen the week of March 28, and the second round will be the week of April 4.

In total, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) will release more than 50,000 golden rainbow trout.

Locations being stocked week 1: Anawalt Lake

Barboursville Lake

Berwind Lake

Blackwater River

Blue Creek

Brandywine Lake

Buffalo Fork Lake

Cacapon Lake (Cacapon Resort State Park)

Cedar Creek Lake (Cedar Creek State Park)

Conway Run Lake

Cranberry River

Deegan Lake

Dog Run Lake

East Lynn Tailwaters

Edward Run Pond

Fort Ashby Reservoir

Greenbrier River (At Durbin)

Hinkle Lake

Kimsey Run Lake

Larenim Park Lakes

Longbranch Lake (Pipestem Resort State Park)

Mill Creek Reservoir

North Fork of South Branch

North River

Opequon Creek

Ridenour Lake

Rockhouse Lake

Seneca Lake (Seneca State Forest)

South Mill Creek Lake

Summit Lake

Teter Creek Lake

Tomlinson Run Lake (Tomlinson Run State Park)

Tygart Tailwaters (Tygart Lake State Park)

Wallback Lake

Watoga Lake (Watoga State Park)

Wheeling Creek

Williams River Locations being stocked week 2: Boley Lake (Babcock State Park)

Burnsville Tailwaters

Castlemans Run Lake

Chief Logan Pond (Chief Logan State Park)

Coopers Rock Lake (Coopers Rock State Forest)

Curtisville Lake

Elk River

French Creek Pond

Greenbrier River (Cass Scenic Railroad State Park)

Hurricane Reservoir

Laurel Fork Lake

Little Beaver Lake (Little Beaver State Park)

Mason Lake

Middle Wheeling Creek Lake

Mountwood

New Creek Lake

North Bend Lake (Tailwaters) (North Bend State Park)

Pendleton Lake (Blackwater Falls State Park)

Poorhouse Pond

R.D. Bailey Tailwaters

Rock Cliff Lake

Rollins Lake

Shavers Fork (Lower)

Shavers Fork (Upper)

South Branch (Franklin)

South Branch (Smoke Hole)

Spruce Knob Lake

Stonewall Jackson Tailwaters (Stonewall Resort State Park)

Sutton Tailwaters

Thomas Park Lake

Tuckahoe Lake

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by this massive list, the DNR compiled this shorter list of nine go-to lakes and streams for Gold Rush season, or you can consult this map to find a stocked location near you.

Before you head out for your trip, you can double-check if and when your favorite fishing spot was stocked using this link.