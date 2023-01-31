CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Last week, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) stocked seven lakes, reservoirs and streams with trout for anglers to enjoy.
The list was released Monday and includes the following locations:
- Deegan Lake in Bridgeport
- Hinkle Lake in Bridgeport
- Pennsboro Reservoir in Ritchie County
- Tracy Lake in Ritchie County
- Kings Creek in Hancock County
- Tomlinson Run in Hancock County
- Tomlinson Run Lake in Hancock County
For those who are wanting to take advantage of the recently stocked areas, make sure you purchase your West Virginis 2023 fishing license beforehand.
For a full list of annual stocking locations and times are available here, and WVDNR updates on stocking are available here.