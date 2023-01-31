CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Last week, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) stocked seven lakes, reservoirs and streams with trout for anglers to enjoy.

The list was released Monday and includes the following locations:

Deegan Lake in Bridgeport

Hinkle Lake in Bridgeport

Pennsboro Reservoir in Ritchie County

Tracy Lake in Ritchie County

Kings Creek in Hancock County

Tomlinson Run in Hancock County

Tomlinson Run Lake in Hancock County

For those who are wanting to take advantage of the recently stocked areas, make sure you purchase your West Virginis 2023 fishing license beforehand.

For a full list of annual stocking locations and times are available here, and WVDNR updates on stocking are available here.