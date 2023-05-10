CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The weekend weather is looking warm, so if you’re looking to go fishing, here’s a list of places in West Virginia that were recently stocked.

According to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR), the following bodies of water have been stocked in the past week (May 3 to May 9):

Tuesday, May 9 Beech Fork Tailwaters

East Lynn Tailwaters

Elk River

Hopkins Fork

Laurel Creek of New River

Mill Creek of New River

Moores Run

Newburg Lake

North River

Second Creek (C&R)

Teter Creek Lake

Warden Lake

West Fork Twelvepole Thursday, May 4 Deer Creek (Pocahontas)

Dog Run Lake (upper and lower lakes)

Gandy Creek

Greenbrier River (Cass section)

Kimsey Run Lake

Laurel Fork (Randolph)

Lost River

Paint Creek

Paint Creek (C&R)

Pond Fork

R. D. Bailey Tailwaters

Rock Cliff Lake

Shavers Fork (upper section)

Trout Run

Tygart Valley River Headwaters

Waites Run Monday, May 6 Anthony Creek

Cranberry River

Glady Fork

Knapps Creek

Poorhouse Pond

Shavers Fork (Bemis)

Shavers Fork (lower section)

Tilhance Creek

Tuscarora Creek Wednesday, May 3 Back Fork of Elk River

Back Fork of Elk River (C&R)

Big Sandy Creek

Boley Lake

Buffalo Creek (Brooke)

Castleman Run Lake

Clear Fork of Guyandotte River

Coopers Rock Lake

Desert Fork

Elk River (Randolph, Webster)

Glade Creek of Mann

Glade Creek of New River

Marsh Fork

Mason Lake

Middle Wheeling Lake

New Creek

North Fork Patterson Creek

Pinnacle Creek

South Branch (Franklin)

Sugar Creek

Upper Guyandotte River Saturday, May 5 Bullskin Run

Cacapon Park Lakes

Evitts Run

French Creek Pond

Greenbrier River (Durbin)

Laurel Fork of Holly River

Left Fork of Holly River

Little Kanawha Headwaters

Middle Creek (Berkeley)

Mill Creek (Berkeley)

North Fork South Branch

Opequon Creek

Right Fork of Little Kanawha

Rocky Marsh Run

South Branch (C&R)

South Branch (Smoke Hole)

Spruce Knob Lake

Summit Lake

Watoga Lake

Williams River

Trout are usually stocked in the spring starting as soon as March, and warm-water fish like walleye, musky, catfish and bass are stocked starting in May and June. For the most up to date list of stocked bodies of water in West Virginia, visit the DNR website.

Before you go fishing, make sure you have the correct fishing license and stamps for West Virginia.