CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The weekend weather is looking warm, so if you’re looking to go fishing, here’s a list of places in West Virginia that were recently stocked.
According to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR), the following bodies of water have been stocked in the past week (May 3 to May 9):
Tuesday, May 9
- Beech Fork Tailwaters
- East Lynn Tailwaters
- Elk River
- Hopkins Fork
- Laurel Creek of New River
- Mill Creek of New River
- Moores Run
- Newburg Lake
- North River
- Second Creek (C&R)
- Teter Creek Lake
- Warden Lake
- West Fork Twelvepole
Thursday, May 4
- Deer Creek (Pocahontas)
- Dog Run Lake (upper and lower lakes)
- Gandy Creek
- Greenbrier River (Cass section)
- Kimsey Run Lake
- Laurel Fork (Randolph)
- Lost River
- Paint Creek
- Paint Creek (C&R)
- Pond Fork
- R. D. Bailey Tailwaters
- Rock Cliff Lake
- Shavers Fork (upper section)
- Trout Run
- Tygart Valley River Headwaters
- Waites Run
Monday, May 6
- Anthony Creek
- Cranberry River
- Glady Fork
- Knapps Creek
- Poorhouse Pond
- Shavers Fork (Bemis)
- Shavers Fork (lower section)
- Tilhance Creek
- Tuscarora Creek
Wednesday, May 3
- Back Fork of Elk River
- Back Fork of Elk River (C&R)
- Big Sandy Creek
- Boley Lake
- Buffalo Creek (Brooke)
- Castleman Run Lake
- Clear Fork of Guyandotte River
- Coopers Rock Lake
- Desert Fork
- Elk River (Randolph, Webster)
- Glade Creek of Mann
- Glade Creek of New River
- Marsh Fork
- Mason Lake
- Middle Wheeling Lake
- New Creek
- North Fork Patterson Creek
- Pinnacle Creek
- South Branch (Franklin)
- Sugar Creek
- Upper Guyandotte River
Saturday, May 5
- Bullskin Run
- Cacapon Park Lakes
- Evitts Run
- French Creek Pond
- Greenbrier River (Durbin)
- Laurel Fork of Holly River
- Left Fork of Holly River
- Little Kanawha Headwaters
- Middle Creek (Berkeley)
- Mill Creek (Berkeley)
- North Fork South Branch
- Opequon Creek
- Right Fork of Little Kanawha
- Rocky Marsh Run
- South Branch (C&R)
- South Branch (Smoke Hole)
- Spruce Knob Lake
- Summit Lake
- Watoga Lake
- Williams River
Trout are usually stocked in the spring starting as soon as March, and warm-water fish like walleye, musky, catfish and bass are stocked starting in May and June. For the most up to date list of stocked bodies of water in West Virginia, visit the DNR website.
Before you go fishing, make sure you have the correct fishing license and stamps for West Virginia.