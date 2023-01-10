SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Hunters in West Virginia will soon have their chance to go hunting the old-fashioned way.

From Jan. 12-15, West Virginia hunters in all 55 counties will be able to participate in the Mountaineer Heritage Season, allowing them to harvest one deer, one bear and one turkey during the season.

The best part is, to help get in touch with their ancestors, participants will only be allowed “primitive-style weapons.” This will include longbows and recurve bows, which are the only legal option in Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming counties, as well as muzzleloading black powder rifles and pistols with a flint-lock or percussion cap action, although scoped muzzleloaders are not allowed, according to a release from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR).

“The Mountaineer Heritage season is a perfect time for hunters to challenge their skills in the field, explore our state’s rich hunting traditions and experience the beauty of the West Virginia wilderness in winter,” said WVDNR director Brett McMillion. “With fewer chances to hunt and colder temperatures, folks might not think now is a good time to go hunting, but there’s nothing quite like being in the woods on a snowy morning and targeting a deer, bear or turkey like our ancestors would have done many years ago.”

Hunters are only allowed three antlered deer between the regular deer seasons and the Mountaineer Heritage Season. In Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming counties, it is one antlered deer between the archery and Mountaineer Heritage seasons. Harvested bears and turkeys will “not count toward a hunter’s annual bear season bag limit or spring or fall turkey season bag limits,” according to the release.

All hunting regulations will apply, but those hunting in Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming counties do not have to wear blaze orange.

To learn more about West Virginia hunting opportunities, consult the 2022-2023 West Virginia Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary here. To register a DNR ID number, buy a license or electronically check game, visit WVhunt.gov.