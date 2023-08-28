SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Controlled deer hunts are set to begin in four West Virginia state parks and hunters have until Aug. 31 to submit their application.

According to a release from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR), the controlled hunts will be held at the Beech Fork, Cacapon Resort, Canaan Valley and Twin Falls Resort state parks in October and November.

For a $15 application fee, hunters can enter the hunt lottery online, which is scheduled for Sept. 1, as an individual or a group by logging into the WVDNR’s electronic licensing system. Hunters should have a WVDNR ID and must have a valid West Virginia hunting license within one week of being contacted or be legally exempt from purchasing a license.

“Each application is for a three-day hunt and applicants may only enter each hunt once,” the release said.

Although hunters can apply for multiple hunts, they can only choose one concurrent hunt. Hunters accepted for multiple hunts occurring on different days may participate in each three-day event. Days can not be split between two or more parks.

“Controlled hunts have proven to be an effective way to maintain a deer herd in areas experiencing overpopulation,” West Virginia State Parks Chief Brad Reed said. “When deer populations reach levels that become detrimental to the landscape, over-browsing can lead to loss of native vegetation, prevent forest regeneration and alter habitat for all wildlife species living in the park.”

Deer harvested during a controlled hunt do not count against a hunter’s annual deer season bag limit but all other West Virginia hunting regulations apply.

To learn more about the hunt, you can visit WVDNR website or call the WVDNR licensing unit at 304-558-6200.