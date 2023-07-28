WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Invasive worms with the same toxins as pufferfish have made their way into the areas of Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Hammerhead worms (from the species Bipalium) are uniquely-shaped, predatory and poisonous. Though native to Southeast Asia, they made their way to the U.S. in the early 1900s aboard imported landscaping materials, according to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension.

Due to the area’s humid, warm climate, they have recently found homes in parts of D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

A study from Penn State stated that hammerhead worms possess tetrodotoxin, a neurotoxin better known from blue-ringed octopuses, newts, and pufferfish. The toxin interferes with the transmission of signals from nerves to muscles, causing muscle paralysis, according to the CDC.

Hammerhead worms are identifiable by their large size (often more than a foot long), yellow color with dark stripes, and crescent-shaped heads (hence, their name).

According to iNaturalist.org, there have been 16 sightings in D.C., 91 sightings in Maryland, and 248 sightings in Virginia of these worms. Arlington itself has 43 observations of two different Bipalium species.

Though their typical prey includes earthworms, snails, and slugs, they can cause skin irritation to humans if handled directly, according to an article by the Washington Post. They can also be dangerous to pets if ingested.

Hammerhead worms should be controlled by placing them in alcohol or into a bag and freezing them. When handling them, gloves should be worn or hands washed after—prolonged exposure to tetrodotoxin has the potential for harm.

Do not cut up worms or crush them to control them—they can regenerate from fragments, creating more worms and exacerbating the problem.