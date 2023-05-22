CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A travel blog has named the Appalachian Mountains, specifically during the fall for gorgeous foliage, one of 10 “forgotten tourist spots in the United States worth exploring,” and with just about all of West Virginia in the Appalachian Mountains, we at 12 News couldn’t agree more.

Have Clothes Will Travel sourced the list from Reddit, and says one user recommends travelers catch spectacular autumn leaves in the Appalachian Mountains for day hikers during autumn, with another user saying “there is a lot of beautiful scenery in the United States that can’t be beaten and that they always find something new to marvel at.”

Travelers looking for fall hikes and scenery are in luck in West Virginia. The state has enough differences in elevation that visitors can enjoy peak foliage somewhere in the state for at least a month, but the West Virginia Department of Tourism (WV Tourism) also publishes weekly fall foliage reports once the color change begins.

There are some very unique places to enjoy fall foliage in West Virginia, like:

Dolly Sods Wilderness in Grant, Randolph and Tucker counties

Falls Colors at Dolly Sods Wilderness in West Virginia

Its high elevations (higher than 4,700 feet in some areas) lead to an environment that’s more like something out of Canada or the Alaskan tundra. During the fall, the low-lying blueberries and chokeberries plants, and other shrubs in the area turn a bright ruby red. The United States Forestry Service (USFS) says the area usually reaches peak foliage at around Oct. 15 to Oct. 20.

The USFS advises tourists to make sure they have reservations at area motels if they’re going to visit on any weekend during peak season.

New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in Fayette and Summers counties

New River Gorge Credit: WV Tourism

New River Gorge joined the National Park System in 2019. Not only can you enjoy the iconic New River Gorge Bridge, scenic overlooks and waterfalls, but those who want to get in the spooky spirit of the holiday season can take hiking trails through ghost town Thurmond.

The more than 70,000 acres of land includes plenty of hidden gems and the NPS has tips to help guests plan their visit. The area generally experiences peak foliage between mid and late October, according to WV Tourism.

Harpers Ferry National Historical Park in Jefferson County

Harpers Ferry National Historic Park. Credit: WV Tourism

For those who enjoy history and nature equally, Harpers Ferry is a perfect fall destination. The historic Lower Town preserves John Brown’s Fort as if it were still 1859 during his famous raid. It also includes a boarding house, dry goods store, tavern confectionery and more.

Hikers can enjoy the view of the historic town, the Blue Ridge Mountains, and the confluence of the Shenandoah and Potomac rivers from Maryland Heights, Loudoun Heights, or Murphy-Chambers Farm.

WV Tourism says the area is usually in peak fall foliage in late October.

Seneca Rocks in Pendleton County

Seneca Rocks (WBOY image)

The USFS calls this one of West Virginia’s best-known landmarks. The switchback trail to the top is steep, but the USFS says visitors of all ages should be able to enjoy it. The area is known to attract bald eagles, and in addition to the rock formation, visitors can take in the surrounding North Fork River valley. The state’s highest point, Spruce Knob isn’t far, and the observation tower makes for a unique alpine view.

The area is only 32 miles away from Blackwater Falls and 24 miles away from Canaan Valley, making it a good stop on a larger trip to the Allegheny Highlands area.

According to WV Tourism Seneca Rocks usually experiences peak foliage in early October.

WV Tourism also has suggestions for fall hikes, leaf peeping destinations, scenic train routes and more on its website.