CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia has lots of places to go on incredible hikes, but according to a recent list, one stands above the rest.

The Discoverer Blog recently released a list of what it thinks is the best hike in every U.S. state, and West Virginia’s winner was the Endless Wall Trail at the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve.

The 2.4-mile, one-way, easy-to-moderate trail is one of the most popular in the area and is also listed as one of the top trails in West Virginia on AllTrails. It is open for hiking only (no biking or horses) and offers great views of the New River and an overlook at Diamond Point, according to the National Park Service. Rock climbing spots and historical sites like the Nuttallburg Mine—the largest mine in the New River Coalfields in the late 1800s are also along the trail.

View of the New River from Diamond Point at New River Gorge National Park (Courtesy: NPS) Endless Wall at New River Gorge National Park (Courtesy: NPS)

Although the trail is an out-and-back, those who want a shorter route back to the parking lot at the Fern Creek Trailhead can walk a half-mile along the road (Landsong-Edmond Road).

Other top recommended trails in the park are the Long Point Trail, Grandview Rim Trail, Castle Rock Trail, Kaymoore Miner’s Trail, which recently reopened after a restoration, and Canyon Rim Overlook Boardwalk. A trail map of the park is available here.

The best hikes in West Virginia’s neighboring counties, according to Discoverer’s Blog, are: