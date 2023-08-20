CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Despite its misleading name, Trout Pond in Hardy County, West Virginia is the only lake in the state that isn’t manmade.

Manmade lakes, which are technically known as reservoirs according to the U.S. Geological Survey, are usually created to supply water to an area or control flooding by putting in dam on an existing river. All of the big-name lakes in the Mountain State were created in this way, including Summersville Lake, which is set to become a state park, Tygart Lake in Taylor County, Sutton Lake in Braxton County and Cheat Lake in Monongalia County.

Several sources, including the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and the West Virginia Encyclopedia report that Trout Pond, which is about 2-acres wide and formed by springs, is the only natural lake in the state. However, others argue that Trout Pond is exactly what its name implies—a pond.

There is no exact standard or definition that differentiate lakes from ponds. Although some sources say lakes are larger than ponds, usually at least 200 acres wide and 20 feet deep, others say that ponds are shallow enough to have plants throughout, so a body of water is considered a lake if it is deep enough that sunlight can’t reach the bottom.

The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services points out that the “term ‘lake’ or ‘pond’ as part of a waterbody name is arbitrary and not based on any specific naming convention,” defines bodies of water by “shallow lakes and ponds” or “deep lake or pond,” because “nature can’t be divided into precise, neat categories.”

At 36-feet deep, Trout Pond is deep enough to be a lake by some definitions, but at only 2-acres wide, it is way smaller than most other lakes. It is also currently running lower than its usual depth, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Trout Pond is not currently listed on the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources list of lake maps.

Regardless, Trout Pond is home to native brook trout and offers a day-use fishing and swimming for a fee of $8 per vehicle.