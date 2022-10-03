CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Turkey season begins this weekend, so here are the important regulations to keep in mind for the 2022 Fall season.

Shooting hours are from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset.

Only 1 turkey of either sex can be taken during the fall season with a gun, bow or crossbow.

The use of dogs is legal during the fall turkey season.

All hunters 15 and older must have a valid West Virginia hunting license and a valid form of identification while hunting. Resident landowners hunting on their own land do not need a hunting license.

If you do not have one, a West Virginia Hunting license can be bought at WVhunt.com.

It is illegal to do the following:

Hunt with an air rifle less than .22 caliber

Use electronic calls

Hunt with the use of bait

Turkey season for each county:

Barbour: Oct. 8-16

Berkely: Oct. 8-16 and Oct. 24 – Nov. 13

Boone: Oct. 8-16

Braxton: Oct. 8-16

Brooke: Oct. 8-16 and Oct. 24-30

Cabell: Oct. 8-16

Calhoun: Oct. 8-16

Clay: Oct. 8-16

Doddridge: Oct. 8-16

Fayette: Oct. 8-16

Gilmer: Oct. 8-16

Grant: Oct. 8-16 and Oct. 24 – Nov. 13

Greenbrier: Oct. 8-16 and Oct. 24 – Nov. 13

Hampshire: Oct. 8-16 and Oct. 24 – Nov. 13

Hancock: Oct. 8-16 and Oct. 24-30

Hardy: Oct. 8-16 and Oct. 24 – Nov. 13

Harrison: Oct. 8-16

Jackson: Oct. 8-16

Jefferson: Oct. 8-16

Kanawha: Oct. 8-16

Lewis: Oct. 8-16

Lincoln: Oct. 8-16

Logan: Oct. 8-16

Marion: Oct. 8-16

Marshall: Oct. 8-16 and Oct. 24-30

Mason: Oct. 8-16 and Oct. 24-30

McDowell: Oct. 8-16

Mercer: Oct. 8-16 Mineral: Oct. 8-16 and Oct. 24 – Nov. 13

Mingo: Oct. 8-16

Monongalia: Oct. 8-16

Monroe: Oct. 8-16 and Oct. 24 – Nov. 13

Morgan: Oct. 8-16 and Oct. 24 – Nov. 13

Nicholas: Oct. 8-16 and Oct. 24 – Nov. 13

Ohio: Oct. 8-16 and Oct. 24-30

Pendleton: Oct. 8-16 and Oct. 24 – Nov. 13

Pleasants: Oct. 8-16

Pocahontas: Oct. 8-16 and Oct. 24 – Nov. 13

Preston: Oct. 8-16 and Oct. 24-30

Putnam: Oct. 8-16

Raleigh: Oct. 8-16

Randolph: Oct. 8-16 and Oct. 24 – Nov. 13

Ritchie: Oct. 8-16

Roane: Oct. 8-16

Summers: Oct. 8-16

Taylor: Oct. 8-16

Tucker: Oct. 8-16 and Oct. 24 – Nov. 13

Tyler: Oct. 8-16

Upshur: Oct. 8-16

Wayne: Oct. 8-16

Webster: Oct. 8-16 and Oct. 24 – Nov. 13

Wetzel: Oct. 8-16

Wirt: Oct. 8-16

Wood: Oct. 8-16 and Oct. 24-30

Wyoming: Oct. 8-16

For more information about the 2022 and 2023 hunting seasons, you can find the July 2022 – June 2023 hunting and trapping regulations summary on the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources website.