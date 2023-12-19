PETERSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Officials with the Monongahela National Forest will be closing two roads at Dolly Sods next month as part of the forest’s annual winter road closures in the area.

According to a release from the U.S. Forest Service, the gates on Forest Roads 19 and 75 will be closed starting on Tuesday, Jan. 2. The roads will be closed for motor vehicle use from January until mid-April for public safety due to “variable road conditions” that can become hazardous during the winter months. Non-motorized use of the roads is still permitted.

“The road closures are put in place to ensure the safety of both visitors and employees,” said

Cheat-Potomac District Ranger Jon Morgan. “Forest visitors and emergency responders are put

at unnecessary risk without the road closures.”

While the roads typically open around mid-April, the release said that officials will monitor road conditions starting in March in order to reopen the roads “as soon as weather permits.” You can see a full trail map of Dolly Sods here.

Staff from the Monongahela National Forest will work with local landowners and residents affected by the closures to make sure that they still have access to their property. Any landowner or resident who needs access during the closure should contact the Cheat-Potomac Ranger District office in Petersburg at (304) 257-4488.