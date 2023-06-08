ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongahela National Forest was awarded $1,092,000 for the completion of three maintenance projects in Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Randolph and Webster counties, according to a release from the Monongahela National Forest.

The three projects receiving funding are:

Stream Crossing Structures for Trout Fisheries (Greenbrier, Pocahontas counties) – This project will replace stream crossing culverts on Forest Road 296 and Forest Road 298 in Laurel Run and Forest Road 999 in the Williams River watershed. The release says that the project is meant to replace undersized and deteriorated crossings that could impede a recently discovered trout population.

(Greenbrier, Pocahontas counties) – This project will replace stream crossing culverts on Forest Road 296 and Forest Road 298 in Laurel Run and Forest Road 999 in the Williams River watershed. The release says that the project is meant to replace undersized and deteriorated crossings that could impede a recently discovered trout population. International Mountain Biking Association Ride Center, Tea Creek Mountain Bike Trail Improvements (Greenbrier, Pocahontas and Randolph Counties) – This project will repair drainage structures, reinforce trails and replace trail signs to provide a “sustainable trail system.”

(Greenbrier, Pocahontas and Randolph Counties) – This project will repair drainage structures, reinforce trails and replace trail signs to provide a “sustainable trail system.” Holcomb Bridge Repairs (Webster County) – The release says that this project will address deferred maintenance and structural deficiencies in the bridge.

The money for these projects is awarded from the Great American Outdoors Act and is part of a larger effort by the Departments of Agriculture and Interior to improve infrastructure, recreation facilities, public lands access, and land and water conservation in Fiscal year 2024.

There are six other projects that are already underway in West Virginia:

Red Creek (Laneville) Bridge Replacement (Tucker County)

Williams River at Tea Creek Bridge Replacement (Pocahontas County)

Forest Road 209 Culvert Replacement with Bridge (Randolph County)

Lake Sherwood Campground Rehabilitation (Greenbrier County)

Tumbling Rock Bridge Replacement (Nicholas and Pocahontas County)

Red Oak Fire Tower Lightning Protections and Improvements (Webster County)

According to the release, The Great American Outdoors Act is meant to help chew through $7 billion worth of deferred maintenance across the country’s various national forests and grasslands.