CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Planning a camping weekend or stay in one of West Virginia State Parks’ cabins or lodges? If you go before June 30, you might be able to get some deals.

25% Off Long Weekend

If you’re planning a three-day or longer stay at a West Virginia State Park campsite, lodge or cabin, you can get 25% off using the code MEMORIALDAY. The stay must before June 30 and it must be booked by Memorial Day, according to the WV State Parks website.

The code cannot be used at Canaan Valley Resort State Park or Stonewall Resort State park. The code expires at 11:59 p.m. on May 29. Find the perfect place to stay by searching lodging at this link.

20% Off Camping Trip

If you aren’t ready to book as quickly as Monday, you can still take advantage of a 20% discount off a three-night camping stay until June 30. Use the code FLASH20 to get 20% at at West Virginia State Parks campsites.

The code cannot be used on Memorial Day weekend stays from May 25 to 29 or on stays at Stonewall Resort State Park, Canaan Valley State Park, Babcock State Park, Camp Creek State Park, Pipestem State Park or Watoga State Park.

In order to use either discount, book your stay online and add the code to the promo code section at checkout. For a full list of deals being offered by WV State Parks, click here. Other discounts running at the time of publication include senior and veteran discounts.