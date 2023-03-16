SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Soon-to-be proud bald eagle parents in Shepherdstown, West Virginia are preparing to welcome eaglets.

The National Conservation Training Center (NCTC) posted on its Facebook page Thursday morning that its bald eagles have been bringing in dry grass to insulate their nest cup.

According to the NCTC, eagles use their beaks to turn the eggs about every hour for even heating. (Photo by Deb Stecyk, Bald Eagles 101 shared by NTCT)

The pair went viral last month after a video of them fixing their nest circulated on social media.

The NCTC says it hopes to see the eagles’ first egg hatch on about Wednesday, March 22. There are two live nest cams available on the Outdoor Channel and on YouTube.

The center will host its bi-weekly “Live from the Eagle’s Nest!” at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 16 to share more information about the latest activity at the nest and answer viewers’ eagle questions. Click here to watch the live stream.