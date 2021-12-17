Want to own an entrance to West Virginia’s ‘Sinks of Gandy’ cave? Bring $15 million

HARMAN, W.Va. – One of two entrances to a well-known West Virginia landmark is up for sale and if you’re interested, it will only cost you a cool $15 million.

The “Sinks of Gandy” is a cave and underground stream, located on private property, in eastern Randolph County, within the confines of the Monongahela National Forest.

Both of the entrances to the cave are located on private property and now, one of those properties is up for sale.

It’s part of an 800 acre tract being offered by Taylor-Made Deep Creek Vacations and Sales. The property description on the real estate company’s website reads: “Live off the grid; build a dream home; subdivide; build a luxury camping/glamping park or an exclusive hunting lodge. With no restrictions, the possibilities are endless for this 800 Acres of panoramic views located in the heart of beautiful West Virginia. Excellent hunting and approximately 400 acres of marketable timber. Numerous other state stocked trout streams and National Forest land nearby. Located within an hour of two ski resorts and numerous other outdoor activities. Property also includes ownership of one of the two entrances to the Sinks of Gandy, one of the most beautiful caves in West Virginia. ALL mineral rights are included.**There is a house and other barns/buildings on the property that are functional, but they are all included “as-is/where-is”. Sellers will not make any repairs to any of the buildings.”

The property was first listed in October.

There are a number of videos on YouTube, including one posted as recently as four months ago, detailing people’s adventures inside the cave.