SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) captured a video of an eagle family rebuilding their nest in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, and the internet is loving it.

The video, which was captured in January 2023 shows the couple working together to rebuild the nest and even carrying a stick together to make sure it’s in the perfect place. The USFWS posted the video on Thursday, Feb. 23, and it has received more than 500,000 views on the original post alone.

Video viewers called the eagles’ interaction “fascinating!” “so beautiful,” “precious,” and “the best thing I’ve seen this year.”

According to the USFWS, the nest was first built by an American bald eagle couple in 2003 and has been continuously used and maintained since.

The bald eagle couple is also going to welcome a new addition soon! The National Conservation Training Center posted a video on Feb. 15 showing the first glimpse of the pair’s egg, which will hatch this spring.

You can watch the family live through the Outdoor Channel’s National Conservation Training Center Eaglecam here.

Video credit: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via Storyful