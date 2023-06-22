SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The offspring of the bald eagle couple at the National Conservation Training Center (NCTC) in Shepherdstown, West Virginia fledged last week.

The then 11-and-a-half-week-old juvenile eagle took its first flight, or fledged, on June 15 after several attempts at gliding above and around the nest, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS).

A biologist at the NCTC reported that the fledgling took a flight to the river and back, according to the USFWS. The flight was captured on video, which can be watched in the player above.

Now that it has fledged, the eagle will spend the next roughly six weeks being fed at or near the nest before it leaves the nest area, so livestream viewers might still catch a glimpse of the fledgling before it leaves the NCTC.

They also attempted one other flight earlier on June 15 but didn’t quite make it, the USFWS said. That video can be watched in the player below.

Two eggs were first spotted at the NCTC in February, and although only one of the eggs hatched, the state and eagle enthusiast from all over have been watching it grow from the NCTC livestream.

Both videos are courtesy of the USFWS.