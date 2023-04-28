SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) has finalized the dates for the 2023-2024 hunting seasons.

According to DNR Assistant Chief of Game Management Steve Rauch, the dates were approved from the recommendations released in February. After getting information from the public, the dates were officially approved on Sunday, April 23.

Only the dates for the 2023-2024 fall and spring hunting seasons were approved and are as follows. The dates for the 2024 fishing and fall 2024 and 2025 seasons will be voted on at the DNR meeting in August, Rauch told 12 News.

Big Game Hunting SeasonsDates
Mountaineer Heritage Season
(primitive weapon) – Deer, bear and turkey		Jan. 11, 2024 – Jan. 14, 2024
Bear (Archery and crossbow)Sept. 30, 2023 – Dec. 31, 2023
Bear (Gun – selected counties)Seasons depend on county
Boar (Gun)Oct. 28, 2023 – Nov. 4, 2023
Feb. 2, 2024 – Feb. 4, 2024
Boar (Archery and crossbow)Sept. 30, 2023 – Dec. 31, 2024
Feb. 2, 2024 – Feb. 4, 2024
Deer (Archery and crossbow)Sept. 30, 2023 – Dec. 31, 2023
Deer (Bucks only)Nov. 20, 2023 – Dec. 3, 2023
Deer (Antlerless, selected counties)Oct. 26, 2023 – Oct. 29, 2023
Nov. 20, 2023 – Dec. 3, 2023
Dec. 7, 2023 – Dec. 10, 2023
Dec. 28, 2023 – Dec. 31, 2023
Deer (Youth/Q/XS season – Antlerless)Oct. 21, 2023 – Oct. 22, 2023
Dec. 26, 2023 – Dec. 27. 2023
Deer (Muzzleloader)Dec. 11, 2023 – Dec. 17, 2023
Fall Turkey (4-week counties)Oct. 14, 2023 – Oct. 22, 2023
Oct. 30, 2023 – Nov. 19, 2023
Fall Turkey (2-week counties)Oct. 14, 2023 – Oct. 22, 2023
Oct. 30, 2023 – Nov. 5, 2023
Fall Turkey (1-week counties)Oct. 14, 2023 – Oct. 22, 2023
Youth Spring TurkeyApril 13, 2024 – April 14, 2024
Spring TurkeyApril 15, 2024 – May 19, 2024

The DNR’s Natural Resources Committee also approved a new bag limit for antlered deer season in West Virginia, but it will not go into effect until the fall 2024 season.