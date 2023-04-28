SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) has finalized the dates for the 2023-2024 hunting seasons.
According to DNR Assistant Chief of Game Management Steve Rauch, the dates were approved from the recommendations released in February. After getting information from the public, the dates were officially approved on Sunday, April 23.
Only the dates for the 2023-2024 fall and spring hunting seasons were approved and are as follows. The dates for the 2024 fishing and fall 2024 and 2025 seasons will be voted on at the DNR meeting in August, Rauch told 12 News.
|Big Game Hunting Seasons
|Dates
|Mountaineer Heritage Season
(primitive weapon) – Deer, bear and turkey
|Jan. 11, 2024 – Jan. 14, 2024
|Bear (Archery and crossbow)
|Sept. 30, 2023 – Dec. 31, 2023
|Bear (Gun – selected counties)
|Seasons depend on county
|Boar (Gun)
|Oct. 28, 2023 – Nov. 4, 2023
Feb. 2, 2024 – Feb. 4, 2024
|Boar (Archery and crossbow)
|Sept. 30, 2023 – Dec. 31, 2024
Feb. 2, 2024 – Feb. 4, 2024
|Deer (Archery and crossbow)
|Sept. 30, 2023 – Dec. 31, 2023
|Deer (Bucks only)
|Nov. 20, 2023 – Dec. 3, 2023
|Deer (Antlerless, selected counties)
|Oct. 26, 2023 – Oct. 29, 2023
Nov. 20, 2023 – Dec. 3, 2023
Dec. 7, 2023 – Dec. 10, 2023
Dec. 28, 2023 – Dec. 31, 2023
|Deer (Youth/Q/XS season – Antlerless)
|Oct. 21, 2023 – Oct. 22, 2023
Dec. 26, 2023 – Dec. 27. 2023
|Deer (Muzzleloader)
|Dec. 11, 2023 – Dec. 17, 2023
|Fall Turkey (4-week counties)
|Oct. 14, 2023 – Oct. 22, 2023
Oct. 30, 2023 – Nov. 19, 2023
|Fall Turkey (2-week counties)
|Oct. 14, 2023 – Oct. 22, 2023
Oct. 30, 2023 – Nov. 5, 2023
|Fall Turkey (1-week counties)
|Oct. 14, 2023 – Oct. 22, 2023
|Youth Spring Turkey
|April 13, 2024 – April 14, 2024
|Spring Turkey
|April 15, 2024 – May 19, 2024
The DNR’s Natural Resources Committee also approved a new bag limit for antlered deer season in West Virginia, but it will not go into effect until the fall 2024 season.