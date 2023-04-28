SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) has finalized the dates for the 2023-2024 hunting seasons.

According to DNR Assistant Chief of Game Management Steve Rauch, the dates were approved from the recommendations released in February. After getting information from the public, the dates were officially approved on Sunday, April 23.

Only the dates for the 2023-2024 fall and spring hunting seasons were approved and are as follows. The dates for the 2024 fishing and fall 2024 and 2025 seasons will be voted on at the DNR meeting in August, Rauch told 12 News.

Big Game Hunting Seasons Dates Mountaineer Heritage Season

(primitive weapon) – Deer, bear and turkey Jan. 11, 2024 – Jan. 14, 2024 Bear (Archery and crossbow) Sept. 30, 2023 – Dec. 31, 2023 Bear (Gun – selected counties) Seasons depend on county Boar (Gun) Oct. 28, 2023 – Nov. 4, 2023

Feb. 2, 2024 – Feb. 4, 2024 Boar (Archery and crossbow) Sept. 30, 2023 – Dec. 31, 2024

Feb. 2, 2024 – Feb. 4, 2024 Deer (Archery and crossbow) Sept. 30, 2023 – Dec. 31, 2023 Deer (Bucks only) Nov. 20, 2023 – Dec. 3, 2023 Deer (Antlerless, selected counties) Oct. 26, 2023 – Oct. 29, 2023

Nov. 20, 2023 – Dec. 3, 2023

Dec. 7, 2023 – Dec. 10, 2023

Dec. 28, 2023 – Dec. 31, 2023 Deer (Youth/Q/XS season – Antlerless) Oct. 21, 2023 – Oct. 22, 2023

Dec. 26, 2023 – Dec. 27. 2023 Deer (Muzzleloader) Dec. 11, 2023 – Dec. 17, 2023 Fall Turkey (4-week counties) Oct. 14, 2023 – Oct. 22, 2023

Oct. 30, 2023 – Nov. 19, 2023 Fall Turkey (2-week counties) Oct. 14, 2023 – Oct. 22, 2023

Oct. 30, 2023 – Nov. 5, 2023 Fall Turkey (1-week counties) Oct. 14, 2023 – Oct. 22, 2023 Youth Spring Turkey April 13, 2024 – April 14, 2024 Spring Turkey April 15, 2024 – May 19, 2024

The DNR’s Natural Resources Committee also approved a new bag limit for antlered deer season in West Virginia, but it will not go into effect until the fall 2024 season.