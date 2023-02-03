CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia’s Agriculture and Forestry Hall of Fame (WVAFHF) will now be accepting nominations for their 2023 honorees, according to a release from the West Virginia Division of Forestry.

“The Hall of Fame highlights the people, businesses, organizations, institutions and foundations that have significantly contributed to agriculture, forestry, and family life in West Virginia,” the release said.

Nomination forms should be submitted by Feb. 17 and can be found on the WVAFHF website or can be accessed by emailing Jeremy.R.McGill@wv.gov or calling 304-439-3003.

“This honor is given to those who have lived in West Virginia and have had a long-tenured association with agriculture, forestry and/or family life and have made outstanding, direct contributions to those industries,” said Jeremy McGill, assistant state forester with the West Virginia Division of Forestry, and second vice president of the WVAFHF “Past inductees have demonstrated the highest standards of leadership and contribution on a local, state, national and international level and we look forward to the opportunity to recognize a new cohort into the Hall of Fame.”

An induction ceremony and dinner for the nominees will be held at Jackson’s Mill in July.