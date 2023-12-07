MARLINTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) Monster Trout contest wrapped up last week, but angler Dylan Young was surprised when his name was not announced, despite catching a tagged monster trout.

For the contest, six monster trout, weighing between 3-6 pounds, were tagged. Anglers who caught one of the tagged fish won either a weekend cabin stay at a West Virginia State Park or a Cabela’s prize package.

When Young questioned the WVDNR about the trout, they said that his fish was tagged as part of the 2022 Monster Trout Contest, which is actually pretty rare. Trout that are stocked are meant to be fished out within a year of their release and rarely last for a long time in the wild.

Data shared by outdoorsman websites like Pursuing Outdoors says that 60% of stocked trout don’t survive the first week because they are caught by either people or animals.

Anthony Creek, where Young caught the monster trout, is stocked regularly and was even stocked the day he caught the 2022 fish. He also said he fishes there regularly and has never caught a tagged fish before.

“What a crazy coincidence that happened here because they stocked this stream the same day I caught this trout in a location that is regularly stocked! So this is a lesson to all those people that [think] trout don’t last year-round in streams,” said Young said in a release from the WVDNR.

According to the WVDNR, Anthony Creek is “not ideal conditions for large fish” because it is pretty shallow and has a lot of bedrock. “Yet, against these odds, Dylan’s catch not only survived but thrived, demonstrating the enduring nature and adaptability of stocked trout,” said the WVDNR release.

The WVDNR said that this story is proof that just because your favorite trout fishing spot feels “fished out” doesn’t mean that you can’t still get the catch of a lifetime.