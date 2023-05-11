Bald eagle at nest in Shepherdstown, WV bringing a fish to its nest on May 9, 2023 (Photo: Paul Kolnik, Eagle 101 via NCTC)

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia’s bald eagle parents at the National Conservation Training Center (NCTC) in Shepherdstown, West Virginia have been taking good care of their chick by giving it fish and even defending it and the nest from outsiders.

The eaglet is about halfway to fledging, when it leaves the nest for the first time, and just in the past few weeks, its parents have defended the nest from several intruders.

Thursday morning on May 11, an outsider eagle flew over the nest, according to the NCTC. A video captured by Paul Kolnik with Eagles 101 shows “Bella” the mother tracking the intruder and alerting when it lands in a neighboring tree. “Smitty,” the father, then joins her and chases the other eagle off and escorts it out of the area.

Kolnik, who posted the video on his YouTube channel said in the video’s description that he also captured a shot of the intruder from a field cam which is included in the video.

Earlier this month on May 1, Kolnik also shared a video of a goose stopping by the nest, but after a few honks, it left without bothering the eaglet.

As the eaglet continues to grow, the NCTC is holding a live stream event at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 11 where biologist Al Begazo will talk about eagle plumage changes as they grow. That live stream can be viewed at this link.