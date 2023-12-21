ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia state record for the largest blue catfish by weight has been broken for the fourth year in a row, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced Thursday.

Photo courtesy: WVDNR

According to a release, on Dec. 8, Michael John Drake of St. Albans, West Virginia caught and released a blue catfish weighing 69.45 pounds and measuring 50.51 inches. Drake caught the fish with cut shad while fishing from a boat on the R.C. Byrd Pool of the Ohio River near Gallipolis.

WVDNR hatchery manager Ryan Bosserman measured the record fish, which broke the previous record held by Steven Price by 2.23 pounds.

If you think you’ve caught a record-breaking fish, you should contact the WVDNR for verification. Fish that don’t qualify for a state record may still qualify for a trophy citation.

You can learn more about West Virginia fishing records here.