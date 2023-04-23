SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The famous West Virginia bald eagle family at the National Conservation Training Center (NCTC) in Shepherdstown is still taking great care of its now month-old chick. But those who have gotten used to watching it might be wondering how long it will stay around.

A U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) video posted by the NCTC shows that the chick’s wings are getting much larger, but it still has a lot of growing to do before it takes its first flight. It hatched almost a month ago on March 26, and according to the USFWS, it should leave the nest for the first time at around 10 to 12 weeks, around the beginning to middle of June.

After that flight, the eaglet will fledge, or leave the nest, within a few days, but will stay close to its parents because they still provide food, according to USFWS. About six weeks after the fledge, which should be near the end of July to early August, those who have been watching the eaglet on the NCTC livestream should not expect to see it anymore as it gains full independence from its parents.

After it leaves the nest, the young eagle will be on its own until it is four or five years old and looks to mate for the first time.

If you want to stay up to date on what is happening at the Shepherdstown nest, make sure to follow the NCTC on Facebook.