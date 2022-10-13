CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia’s fall colors aren’t just at peak for the year; they are at their peak for the decade, according to the West Virginia Department of Tourism (WV Tourism).

If you want to enjoy West Virginia’s fall foliage, this is the weekend to do it (Oct. 14-16). While parts of the state experience peak fall foliage colors earlier or later, right now, the whole state is a rainbow of red, yellow, orange and green leaves. Most of north central West Virginia is at its peak, and even the mountains of Tucker and Pocahontas counties are still seeing beautiful fall colors.

And according to StormTracker 12’s meteorologists, this weekend will also be the perfect fall weather for enjoying a hike or time outside with expected sun and highs in the 60s.

Courtesy: West Virginia Department of Tourism

Courtesy: West Virginia Department of Tourism

The view of the Tygart River from the Alum Creek and Cave Trail in Audra State Park on Oct. 9, 2022. WBOY image.

If you want to enjoy the best colors in the state this weekend and in the coming week, these are the hikes recommended by WV Tourism.

Bickle Knob Observation Tower – Easy | 0.2 mile out and back | Randolph County

“This short and effortless stretch leads to the Bickle Knob Observation Tower, which can be climbed for unbeatable, panoramic fall views of the Monongahela National Forest. The drive to the trailhead includes dirt roads with breathtaking scenery on both sides.”

Alum Creek and Cave Trail – Moderate | 2.7-mile loop | Upshur County

“Famous to Audra State Park, this trail follows along the Middle Fork River and takes hikers beneath an impressive above-ground cave. Access to the river can be found off the trail, for those who desire to get closer to the water.”

Mylius Trail – Moderate | 4.8 miles out and back | Randolph County

“Part of the Otter Creek Wildlife Management Area, this secluded hike is the ideal way to escape the stress of everyday life and enjoy the great outdoors. The trail starts with a climb up to the junction with Shaver Mountain Trail before continuing down to Otter Creek.”

Tecumseh Falls via Reverie Loop Trail – Moderate | 4.6-mile loop | Webster County

“Located in Holly River State Park, this trail crosses several small streams before arriving at the hidden gem of Tecumseh Falls. Best viewed after recent rainfall, these falls only require guests to hike a few steep inclines in order to reach a lovely rest.”

Raven Rocks Trail – Moderate | 2.1 miles out and back | Randolph County

“This trek, within Kumbrabow State Forest, shows off an excellent view atop a rocky outcrop only halfway up the trail. The path is specifically praised for being well maintained and well marked.”

Free Resources to Enhance Your Hike

To make your West Virginia hiking even better, WV Tourism has partnered with AllTrails—a hiking resource app that helps you discover new hikes and offers offline maps, trail details and even 3D maps—to offer a free, one-year AllTrails Pro membership to those who agree to use it to hike in West Virginia by the end of the year. Click here to claim your free membership.

You can also use WV Tourism’s leaf map to find the perfect time for your adventure. Make sure to use #AlmostHeaven if you share photos of your hike on social media.