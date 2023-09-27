CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Starting Sunday, Oct. 1, the burn rules change for the fall season.

Throughout the year, there are general burning guidelines in the state to prevent forest fires, but from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31 and from March 1 to May 1, burning cannot take place from the evening to early morning. According to the West Virginia Division of Forestry (WV Forestry), burning is not permitted from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. during those seasons.

The 5 p.m. burn rule does not apply to small fires for cooking, light or warmth. It also does not apply when there is at least one inch of snow on the ground surrounding the burn site.

“Fines for forest fires due to negligence range from $100 to $1,000 with additional civil penalty of $200,” the WV Forestry website says.

If you do need to burn during the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. during fall burn season, you can apply for a permit from WV Forestry.