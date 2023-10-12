SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The first split of West Virginia’s fall turkey season starts on Saturday, with two more scheduled for later in the season.

The first part of the season will be in all 55 counties and run from Oct. 14 through 22, according to a release from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. After that, the rest of the season will be in limited counties.

While turkey hunting, hunters cannot use air rifles less than .22 caliber, electronic calls, bait or dogs. If you aren’t able to get a turkey during next week’s season, the following two seasons will be open in the listed counties:

Oct. 30 – Nov. 5 Season Brooke

Hancock

Harrison

Jackson

Jefferson

Marion

Marshall

Mason

Monongalia

Ohio

Pleasants

Preston

Putnam

Taylor

Tyler

Upshur

Wirt

Wood Oct. 30 – Nov. 19 Season Berkeley

Grant

Greenbrier

Hampshire

Hardy

Mineral

Monroe

Morgan

Nicholas

Pendleton

Pocahontas

Randolph

Tucker

Webster

All hunters 15 years and older must have a valid hunting license and ID unless they are hunting on their own land. Licenses can be purchased online here. All rules and regulations for West Virginia turkey season are available here.