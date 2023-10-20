CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Forest management projects across West Virginia are seeing an expansion in the hopes of improving conservation management practices in the Mountain State.

According to a West Virginia Division of Forestry (WVDOF) release, the expansion will cover “322,000 acres of managed land.”

Expansion activities include:

Clean-up and removal of invasive species

Preventative actions to remove invasive species

Support for monitoring of fire risk and watershed areas

Improved forest access to support management

Wildlife habitat emplacement and improvement

Native tree and shrub placement

Abandoned mine land reclamation support

Through a public-private partnership with EQT, guided in part by Natural Resource Conservation Service Practice Standards, the WVDOF and West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will have access to “increased forest management resources” as well as “improved habitats for wildlife and improved water quality by providing additional natural filters between areas that receive chemical treatments and waterways,” the release said.