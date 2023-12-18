CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced on Monday that hunters in West Virginia harvested nearly 1,000 wild turkeys during the 2023 Fall Wild Turkey Season.

According to a release, West Virginia hunters harvested 981 turkeys, a slight decrease of three percent compared to the 2022 harvest of 1,012 turkeys. Despite this, the 2023 season still landed one percent higher than the five-year average but 12 percent lower the 10-year average.

The WVDNR said that the number change can be influenced by both hunter participation and this year’s brood production and mast condition. Brood production in 2023 was reported to be lower than in 2022. However, more counties in West Virginia were open for a two-week fall season due to a higher spring gobbler harvest.

Districts one and four had higher harvests compared to last year with all others reporting a slight decline. District rankings by birds can be found below.

District Four (229 birds) District Three (215 birds) District One (165 birds) District Two (142 birds) District Six (119 birds) District Five (111 birds)

The counties with the most harvests were as follows: