WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBOY) – The U.S. Department of Labor recognized the efforts of Job Corps Civilian Conservation Center students in an announcement Friday, including one center in West Virginia.

According to a Job Corps release, in 2022, West Virginia’s own Harpers Ferry Job Corps Civilian Conservation Center spent “7,030.5 hours helping with fire suppression efforts.”

“During the 2022 fire year, the Job Corps Fire Program matched a near record-setting number of hours spent engaged in wildfire suppression, prescribed fire and support functions to incidents,” said Job Corps National Director Rachel Torres. “The programs at each of the 24 Civilian Conservation Centers delivered high-caliber and safe training to prepare students to mobilize to address national emergencies like wildfires.”

There are 24 Job Corps Civilian Conservation Centers operated by the U.S. Department of Labor, alongside the USDA Forest Service. The centers help protect national forests and provide training programs for a variety of topics, such as “forestry conservation and wildland firefighting, advanced wildland fire management and advanced emergency dispatch” the release said.

You can learn more about Job Corps here.