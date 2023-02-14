CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Just because it’s winter doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy waterfalls, and one in West Virginia is actually one of the best when it’s frozen.

Travel website Fodor’s compiled the 13 best frozen waterfalls in North America, including the infamous Niagara Falls, Yosemite Falls and West Virginia’s Cathedral Falls.

Cathedral Falls is in a canyon near Fayetteville in Fayette County and at 60 feet tall, it is “one of the highest and most scenic waterfalls in West Virginia,” according to Fodor’s. The falls are also perfect for waterfall chasing on cold days because you can see it from the road, and the main viewing point is only a short hike.

(West Virginia Department of Tourism)

According to AllTrails, the Cathedral Falls hike is an easy six-minute walk.

Fodor’s also mentioned the West Virginia Waterfall Trail—a network of about two dozen waterfalls across the state that travelers can get prizes for visiting.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, who helped bring the West Virginia Waterfall Trail to life, also commended the Fodor’s list on social media, saying, “The beauty of West Virginia is finally being acknowledged by the world.” He continued, “West Virginia truly is the diamond in the rough! Well done West Virginia Tourism for promoting our amazing state!”

You can get more information about the West Virginia Waterfall Trail here and see Fodor’s full list of the best frozen waterfalls here.