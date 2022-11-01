SAINT MARYS, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia Natural Resources Police Officers said they have issued multiple citations after a 10-point buck was killed.

Officers say they received multiple complaints about the deer that had been killed near County Line Road in Saint Marys, Pleasants County.

Once officers were able to locate the man that turned the buck in, the man said he shot the deer on property that was not posted.

Officers say they went to the property and found multiple no trespassing signs on the property.

The man turned in the antlers to the officers and officers say two people admitted to using their truck headlights to shoot the deer with a crossbow from the truck.

The two suspects received multiple citations for illegal killing.