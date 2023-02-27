CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The New River Gorge Park & Preserve has once again been recognized as a top travel destination by a national outlet.

Best Life’s “Travelicious” column made a list of eight places that are “tourist-free” and “worth a visit,” including New River Gorge which was third on the list.

The list said that because New River Gorge is “lesser-known” and the country’s newest national park, it has fewer travelers. “While big-ticket national parks like Glacier, Yosemite, and Acadia will never go out of style,” said the list, “sometimes contending with crowds can put a real damper on your getaway.”

Best Life said New River Gorge’s rugged whitewater, 70,000 acres of outdoor adventure opportunity and majestic canyons are some of the reasons why people should visit.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice also shared the Best Life list on his social media, saying, “This list might call New River Gorge National Park an ‘off-the-radar destination,’ but it won’t be forever. I love that the outside world is finally noticing the beauty in our state. Great things are happening in Almost Heaven!”

Other places that made the list include small places in Washington, Arizona, California, Indiana, Oregon, Mississippi and Colorado.