CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — An adventure travel website has released which states are best for camping, and West Virginia is ranked among the top.

The Adventures on the Rock ranking said that Wyoming, Montana and New Mexico are the best states for camping, based on things like the number of campsites, the number of attractions like hiking trails and landmarks and even average fuel prices.

West Virginia was ranked 14th and placed above average, but not first, in many of the categories, including the number of attractions per 1,000 miles and the number of free campgrounds, including a bunch at West Virginia’s national park, the New River Gorge.

If you’re willing to go more off the grid, places like the Monongahela National Forest have plenty of what are called “developed-dispersed” campsites. However, more remote camping areas are not always maintained, so make sure to leave no trace.

The Monongahela National Forest reminders campers that the following are prohibited in the forest:

Discarding or abandoning any food or refuse unless it is disposed of in a trash receptacle that has been provided by the Forest Service for that purpose.

Leaving camping equipment or personal property unattended for more than 24 hours.

Exceeding the 14-day maximum length of stay within a 28-day period.

Abandoning any personal property.

Occupying national forest land for residential purposes.

Placing camping equipment in any manner that poses a safety hazard.

Constructing or placing any unauthorized structures on national forest lands.

Possessing, discharging, or using any kind of fireworks or other pyrotechnic devices.

Possessing, consuming, or distributing, in violation of West Virginia State Law, a beverage that is defined as an alcoholic beverage by state law.

Having dogs that are not on a leash. Dogs are permitted if on a leash at all times; leashes must be six feet or shorter. Approved service animals are allowed.

All vehicles must remain on or adjacent to roadways that are open to public travel. Vehicles must be parked in a manner that does not damage vegetation.

Discharging and draining gray water and black water (sewage) onto national forest lands is illegal and punishable by fines.

For other off-the-grid camping spots, check out West Virginia Tourism or West Virginia State Parks recommendations.