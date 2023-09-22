CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — One of West Virginia’s official scenic byways was recognized by National Geographic as a great fall road trip for people who want to avoid crowded national parks.

The Seneca Skyway is one of four road trips designated as official West Virginia Mountain Rides. The Mountain Rides are perfect for people who think the journey is destination, like motorcyclists and car enthusiasts.

The Seneca Skyway is a 300-mile trip through West Virginia’s Potomac Highlands that goes by many of West Virginia’s most beautiful natural landmarks, including Seneca Rocks, Spruce Knob, Watoga State Park and Blackwater Falls State Park. Drivers will also go through some of the most charming small towns in the state, including Elkins, Thomas, Lewisburg and White Sulphur Springs.

The trip starts in Greenbrier County and goes as far north as Tucker County, trekking through Randolph, Pendleton and Pocahontas counties along the way.

According to Nat Geo, mid-to-late October is the best time to go on the skyway for leaf-peeping, but according to the West Virginia Department of Tourism’s 2023 fall foliage map, fall colors on the western part of the route will peak in late September to early October, and the eastern part of the route will peak in early to mid October.

Scenic roads in Wisconsin, Arizona, South Carolina, Minnesota and Idaho were also listed by National Geographic.