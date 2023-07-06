CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Boy Scouts of America Buckskin Council and the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources have signed an agreement that will let local troops camp at state park campgrounds for free.

According to a release from West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s office sent Thursday, scout troops from across the state will be able to use Pipestem Resort and North Bend campgrounds for free, and will also be able to enjoy outdoor activities like whitewater rafting or archery at a reduced rate as long as the campground and facilities are available at the requested time.

While visiting, troops can also ask park staff for help with outdoor education activities like merit badges and counseling. In exchange, the DNR can ask scout troops to help with appropriate service projects around the parks.

“This collaboration is a win-win situation for both the WVDNR and the Buckskin Council,” WVDNR Director Brett McMillion said in the release. “By welcoming scouts into our state parks, we’re not only providing kids with invaluable opportunities to learn and explore the outdoors, but we’re giving them the chance to contribute to the conservation and enhancement of our state’s precious resources.”

Buckskin Council Scout Executive Jeffrey Purdy said troops from other councils in West Virginia are welcome to take advantage of the agreement as well by filling out this online request form. Purdy also said that one troop in Buckskin Council is already in the early stages of planning a trip to Pipestem Resort State Park.