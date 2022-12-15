CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Harvest was up 18% in West Virginia this buck firearms season.

West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) Wildlife Resources Chief Paul Johansen said in a press release that he is crediting favorable mast conditions and weather for the increase.

Several north central West Virginia counties made the top 10:

Greenbrier County, 1,856 bucks harvested Preston County, 1,760 Randolph County, 1,667 Ritchie County, 1,633 Jackson County, 1,539 Hampshire County, 1,453 Mason County, 1,417 Kanawha County, 1,352 Lewis County, 1,270 Pocahontas County, 1,196

There are still some opportunities to bag a buck. Archery and crossbow season runs through Saturday, Dec. 31, antlerless deer season for youth, Class Q/QQ and Class XS hunters will be open Dec. 26-27 in any county with a firearms deer season and a final Class N/NN antlerless deer season will run Dec. 28-31 in select areas.

If you haven’t yet, there’s still time to enter the state’s Big Buck Photo Contest. The contest will close on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 11:59 p.m.

The state’s lifetime license giveaway is also still running for hunters and anglers who purchase an annual 2023 hunting, trapping, or fishing license in the month of December.