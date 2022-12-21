DAVIS, W.Va. (WBOY) — With extremely high winds and low temperatures in the forecast, Timberline Mountain in Davis has decided to close for a few days later this week.

The lodge announced on its Facebook page that it’s concerned about the potential for power outages, bad roads, and exposure risk.

“For the safety of our guests and staff, and with consideration of our local emergency services, the mountain will not be open for skiing and snowboarding this Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” the post read.

That’s Dec. 23, Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.

The silver lining is that the low temperatures will allow for more than 72 hours of continuous snowmaking, so Timberline said it expects to have nearly 100% of terrain ready for Monday, Dec. 26’s reopening.