TUCKER COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – With a possibility of snow this week, you might be counting down the days to ski season, which begins Thanksgiving week for most resorts in West Virginia, but there is one resort that you may have written off that is regaining attention ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Canaan Valley, Snowshoe and White Grass have all received awards for skiing in the past year. Snowshoe was ranked one of the most affordable places to ski and one of the 8 best ski resorts on the east coast, Canaan Valley was named one of the most affordable places to ski, and White Grass Ski Touring Center was named one of the best cross country ski resorts in North America.

Alongside these award-winning resorts, Timberline Mountain, formerly known as Timberline Four Seasons Resort, which is also in Tucker County, is under new ownership, and one magazine says it’s on the “Perfect” track for a comeback. The Northern Virginia Magazine featured the resort and its new owners, the Perfect family, on its website earlier this week.

It was auctioned off in 2019 after continued issues with its ski lift, snowmaking and short seasons. But, according to the feature, the Perfects have invested more than $15 million to bring the resort back to its former glory. In the feature, they said their main focus has been on improving the skiing and snowboarding experience by adding a new snowmaking system and high-speed, six-person ski lift—the first of its kind in West Virginia. These improvements will make the seasons longer and the lines shorter.

Other improvements are an expanded lodge with more accommodations, rental opportunities and restaurants.

“It’s incredible that there are three resorts right next to each other in this valley, but we don’t think of our neighbors as competitors,” Paige Perfect, daughter of CEO Chip Perfect, said in the Northern Virginia feature. “Instead, we complement each other, offering very different terrains, runs, and experiences.”

Timberline has not released an official start date for this winter’s season, but its website says that in order to make snow, temperatures need to be about 28 degrees Fahrenheit or colder.