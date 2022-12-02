CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Tucker County ski area has made another national best-of list related to outdoor recreation, even if you don’t ski.

Travel & Leisure recently released its list, “10 Ski Towns to Visit Even If You Don’t Ski,” and Davis and Thomas, West Virginia made the list. The article listed several local non-ski businesses and attractions that make a visit worthwhile even for not-so-adventurous tourists, including the Wandering Caravan, Wild Ginger & Spice, Stumptown Ales, Mountain State Brewing Company, and the Purple Fiddle, which offer shopping, local brews and music.

Davis and Thomas also have a number of unique restaurants, art galleries and outdoor attractions. Blackwater Falls State Park is breathtaking year-round and sometimes even more beautiful when it’s partially frozen.

If you do want to ski, Canaan Valley Resort, Snowshoe Mountain, Timberline Mountain, and White Grass Ski Touring Center are all nearby, many of which have received recent awards.