CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Department of Agriculture announced in a recent Facebook post what the dates were for 2023’s West Virginia State Parks Farm-to-Table dinners.

“The West Virginia State Park Farm-to-Table Dinners are happening again this spring/summer/fall! The meals feature #WVgrown ingredients,” the post said.

While the post showcased some of the dates that these dinners would be held, more information on each dinner and more can be found on wvstateparks.com.

The events announced so far include:

Hawks Nest (May 26 – May 27)

May 26 will feature a Meet & Greet cocktail social with “The Vagabond Chef” Matt Welsh. Dinner is on your own with dining specials offered at Hawks Nest Restaurant.

May 27 will be a Farm-to-Table meal with Chef Matt Welsh overseeing the preparation and tastings of Hawks Knob Ciders paired with a flavorful seasonal menu.

Both events will require advance reservations due to limited seating and will be held at the Museum Event Center. To make reservations, call the park at 304-658-5212.

Chief Logan (August 4)

On August 4, a Farm-to-Table dinner featuring West Virginia sourced garden produce and products will be held at the lodge restaurant at Chief Logan State Park.

Reservations are limited, so to secure reservations, call Chief Logan State Park at 304-855-6100 or email chiefloganlodge@wv.gov.

North Bend (August 24)

On August 24, a Farm-to-Table dinner featuring West Virginia sourced garden produce and products will be held outside at North Bend State Park, specifically Shelter #4 located near North Bend Lodge.

Reservations are limited, so to secure reservations, call North Bend State Park at 304-643-2931 or email northbendsp@wv.gov.

Twin Falls (August 31)

On August 31, a Farm-to-Table dinner featuring West Virginia sourced garden produce and products will be held outdoors at the Pioneer Farm at Twin Falls Resort State Park.

Those staying overnight on August 30 will be treated to a farm-fresh breakfast the next day at Twin Falls Restaurant, followed by a hayride where guests will get to pick the produce for the Farm-to-Table dinner.

Reservations are limited, so to secure reservations, call Twin Falls Restaurant at 304-294-4005 or visit Twin Falls Restaurant at www.twinfallsrestaurant.com.

Pipestem (September 16)

On September 16, a Farm-to-Table buffet featuring West Virginia sourced garden produce and products will be held at Pipestem’s Bluestone Dining Room. The event will also include wine, beer and moonshine pairings, along with live music.

“Demonstration tables located in McKeever Lodge include sampling sauces, jams, jellies, dips and other food specialties,” according to wvstateparks.com.

Cacapon Resort (September 17)

On September 17, the Old Inn, the first state park lodge, at Cacapon Resort State Park will host a Farm-to-Table dinner, featuring West Virginia sourced garden produce and products.

To make reservations, call 304-258-1022.