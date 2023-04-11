BEAVER, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced that the West Virginia golden trout record for weight that was previously set in 1998 has been broken.

Justice announced on his official Facebook page that the fish weighed a “whopping” 9.72 pounds. One of the photos that Justice posted shows that the trout was approximately 26 inches long. The previous record was 9.31 pounds, according to Justice.

(Courtesy: Gov. Jim Justice) (Courtesy: Gov. Jim Justice)

The fish was caught by an angler at Little Beaver Lake in Raleigh County, West Virginia. “Congrats to the fisherman who reeled in this beauty,” said Gov. Justice in his post.

For a record to become official, a reporting form has been filled out and witnessed by a West Virginia Division of Natural Resources fishery biologist.

Golden rainbow trout are stocked in lakes and streams across West Virginia during West Virginia Gold Rush every year in March and April. Little Beaver Lake was stocked during the second week of this year’s rush on April 4.