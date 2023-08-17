CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — All West Virginians know that the Mountain State is a great place to visit when the leaves are changing, but one town was recently recognized by a national travel blog as a top destination.

If you’re looking to go somewhere that’s not too crowded, Trips to Discover recommends Fayetteville, West Virginia, which is near the state’s only national park—which was also previously named a top destination. The New River Gorge Bridge or Overlook will give you a stunning view of the fall foliage.

The town itself isn’t too crowded, but there are also lots of places to get away from everyone and completely immerse yourself in nature, whether it’s by rock climbing along the Gorge, whitewater rafting on the New or Gauley River, or taking a scenic zipline tour.

To see the best fall colors, West Virginia Tourism says that you should plan your Fayetteville trip in late October. You can also sign up to get weekly fall foliage updates from the West Virginia Division of Forestry to make sure you don’t miss peak fall colors in your area.