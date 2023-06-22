CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Anglers rejoice! The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) stocked more than 800,000 trout in just the first five months of 2023, putting West Virginia on track for record-breaking stocking numbers.

According to a release from Gov. Jim Justice’s office, investments into the state fish hatcheries on top of favorable weather allowed for a 19% increase—673,148 to 802,481 trout from January to May.

“Our hatchery program plays a crucial role in creating an exceptional fishing experience for anglers across West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said in the release. ”This significant increase can be attributed to investments in our hatchery infrastructure and the dedicated work of our staff who make all this possible.”

A major expansion to Bowden Hatchery in Randolph County allows it to produce an additional 100,000 pounds of trout, and improvements have also improved production at the Edray, Reed’s Creek and Tate Lohr hatcheries, the release said.

Golden rainbow trout (Courtesy: Gov. Justice office)

“As we look ahead to fall trout stocking, we are optimistic that we will be able to achieve record-breaking stocking numbers this year,” WVDNR Director Brett McMillion said. “With more fish in the water, I want to encourage anglers all across West Virginia and beyond to get out there and enjoy a trout fishing trip this year.”

In addition to a record number of stockings, anglers are also breaking trout records in 2023; in April, a man in Raleigh County caught the state record for golden rainbow trout that weighed a whopping 9.72 pounds.