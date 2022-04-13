CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – West Virginia turkey season starts next week; here is everything you need to know.

Spring turkey season starts April 18 and runs through May 22 in 2022, with additional options this weekend for youth hunters. Shooting hours for wild turkey are from a half-hour before sunrise until 1 p.m.

The spring season is gobbler season, meaning that only bearded turkeys should be hunted. All hunters over the age of 15 must have a license.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources reminders hunters that the following are illegal during turkey season:

Have an uncased firearm, bow or crossbow in your possession in the woods after 1 p.m.

Hunt with dogs

Use electronic calls

Hunt with the use of bait

Take more than one bearded turkey per day

The daily limit for wild turkey harvesting is one, and the season limit is two.

Hunters under the age of 18 are also permitted to hunt on April 16 and 17. Youth hunters must be between the ages of 8 and 17, and hunters over 15 must be licensed. All youth hunters until 15 must be accompanied by a licensed adult. Those who are not West Virginia residents require additional licensing.

For more information on West Virginia hunting regulations and licensing, click here.