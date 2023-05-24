CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’ve already completed the West Virginia Waterfall Trail that launched last year, state officials have expanded the trail just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

The trail features some well-known waterfalls, but even locals may be able to get some destination ideas because there are some that “fall” off the beaten path as well.

According to a press release from West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s Office, when it launched in 2022, there were more than 35,000 participant check-ins from people across 49 states and 15 countries. That inspired the West Virginia Department of Tourism (WV Tourism) to ask West Virginians to help identify new waterfalls, and now, nine more have been added, bringing the trail to a total of 38 different cascades.

To check into a waterfall, go to WV Tourism’s website and register to have the West Virginia Waterfall Trail passport delivered straight to your smartphone. Those who have registered before and want to restart can text “resend waterfall trail passport” to 1-888-921-5333 to be connected with a support agent.

An interactive map of the waterfall trail is below, with the newly added waterfalls in dark blue.

Justice’s Office said one of the new additions to the trail, Sugar Camp Run Falls in Babcock State Park, is rumored to be the governor’s English Bulldog, Babydog’s, favorite.