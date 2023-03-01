CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’re looking to enjoy the warm weather by fishing, there are several places in West Virginia that were just stocked with trout.
Keep in mind that all trout anglers who are more than 15 years old must have a fishing license, trout stamp and ID to fish in West Virginia.
The following places were stocked from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, according to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR). Places in north central West Virginia have been highlighted in bold:
- Anthony Creek
- Berwind Lake
- Big Clear Creek
- Big Sandy Creek
- Blackwater River
- Buffalo Creek (Brooke)
- Burnsville Tailwaters
- Camp Creek
- Castleman Run Lake (Nearby)
- Clear Fork of Guyandotte River
- Coopers Rock Lake
- Cranberry River
- Dry Fork (McDowell)
- Dry Fork (Tucker)
- East River
- Elk River
- Elk River (C&R)
- French Creek Pond
- Glade Creek of Mann
- Glady Fork
- Glade Creek of New River
- Greenbrier River Rail Stocking (Downstream from Greenbrier River Section Below Durbin to Upstream of Greenbrier River at Cass)
- Horseshoe Run
- Kings Creek
- Knapps Creek
- Laurel Fork of Holly River
- Left Fork of Holly River
- Little Clear Creek
- Mash Fork
- Mash Fork of Camp Creek (Children/Class Q)
- Meadow Creek of New River
- Middle Wheeling Lake
- New Creek
- New Creek Dam No. 14
- North Fork Patterson Creek
- North River
- Paint Creek
- Panther Creek
- Pinnacle Creek
- Pond Fork
- R.D. Bailey Tailwaters
- Shavers Fork (Bemis)
- Shavers Fork (Lower Section)
- South Branch (Smoke Hole)
- Stonewall Jackson Tailwaters
- Summit Lake
- Sutton Tailwaters
- Tilhance Creek
- Tomlinson Run
- Tomlinson Run Lake
- Tuscarora Creek
- Upper Guyandotte River
- Warden Lake
- Watoga Lake
- Williams River
For more information how to get a fishing license in West Virginia, visit the West Virginia DNR’s website. West Virginia Gold Rush, an annual event where the state stocks golden trout is also starting this month. More information is available here.