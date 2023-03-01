CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’re looking to enjoy the warm weather by fishing, there are several places in West Virginia that were just stocked with trout.

Keep in mind that all trout anglers who are more than 15 years old must have a fishing license, trout stamp and ID to fish in West Virginia.

The following places were stocked from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, according to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR). Places in north central West Virginia have been highlighted in bold:

Anthony Creek

Berwind Lake

Big Clear Creek

Big Sandy Creek

Blackwater River

Buffalo Creek (Brooke)

Burnsville Tailwaters

Camp Creek

Castleman Run Lake (Nearby)

Clear Fork of Guyandotte River

Coopers Rock Lake

Cranberry River

Dry Fork (McDowell)

Dry Fork (Tucker)

East River

Elk River

Elk River (C&R)

French Creek Pond

Glade Creek of Mann

Glady Fork

Glade Creek of New River

Greenbrier River Rail Stocking (Downstream from Greenbrier River Section Below Durbin to Upstream of Greenbrier River at Cass)

Horseshoe Run

Kings Creek

Knapps Creek

Laurel Fork of Holly River

Left Fork of Holly River

Little Clear Creek

Mash Fork

Mash Fork of Camp Creek (Children/Class Q)

Meadow Creek of New River

Middle Wheeling Lake

New Creek

New Creek Dam No. 14

North Fork Patterson Creek

North River

Paint Creek

Panther Creek

Pinnacle Creek

Pond Fork

R.D. Bailey Tailwaters

Shavers Fork (Bemis)

Shavers Fork (Lower Section)

South Branch (Smoke Hole)

Stonewall Jackson Tailwaters

Summit Lake

Sutton Tailwaters

Tilhance Creek

Tomlinson Run

Tomlinson Run Lake

Tuscarora Creek

Upper Guyandotte River

Warden Lake

Watoga Lake

Williams River

For more information how to get a fishing license in West Virginia, visit the West Virginia DNR’s website. West Virginia Gold Rush, an annual event where the state stocks golden trout is also starting this month. More information is available here.