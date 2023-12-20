CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The final segment of antlerless deer hunting season for youth, senior citizens and Class Q hunters in West Virginia will open up next week.

According to a release from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR), the season will open up on Tuesday, Dec. 26 and will run for two days.

During the season, hunting will be permitted for youth, senior and Class Q hunters on private and public land across the 51 counties in West Virginia that have a firearms season.

“Passing down hunting traditions to the next generation is not just about teaching them how to hunt; it’s about instilling a deep respect for nature and a love for the great outdoors. This special antlerless deer season is the perfect time to share these traditions,” said Brett McMillion, director of the WVDNR. “This season also provides a fantastic opportunity for seniors and hunters with a Class Q permit to enjoy a hunting experience when fewer people are in the woods.”

Youth hunters ages eight to 17 can participate in this season as well as senior hunters aged 65 and older. Class XS lifetime hunting, trapping and fishing license holders may also participate.