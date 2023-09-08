SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia’s archery and crossbow seasons for white-tailed deer, black bear and wild boar is set to open from Sept. 30 to Dec. 31.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) has released a reminder of the rules for the following seasons in accordance with West Virginia hunting regulations, which can be found at WVDNR offices, license agents or at WVdnr.gov.

White-Tailed Deer

Allowed one deer with a base license and up to two additional deer based on county and with additional, pre-purchased stamps.

Residents hunting on their own property and Class DT license holders are omitted from additional stamp requirement.

Allowed up to two deer, but no more than one antlered deer, in one day.

No more than three antlered deer during the combined regular deer seasons and following Mountaineer Heritage season.

Before harvesting a second antlered deer in one of nine counties, or portions thereof, hunters must take an antlerless deer in any regular deer season in that same county.

No more than two deer, one of which must be antlerless, during the archery season in Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming counties.

First deer doesn’t need to be checked before harvesting a second deer on the same day.

All deer must be registered and tagged.

Black Bear

May harvest two bears in a year if at least one is taken in Boone, Fayette, Kanawha, Logan, McDowell, Mingo, Nicholas, Raleigh or Wyoming county.

Daily bag limit of one.

Unless exempt from purchasing a license, resident hunters must buy a base license and Bear Damage Stamp (Class DS).

Nonresident hunters must purchase a Bear Hunting License (Class EE) and Conservation/Law Enforcement Stamp (CS/LE) as well as a Bear Damage Stamp (Class DS) or Nonresident Lifetime License (Class EE-L).

Nonresidents hunting on National Forest land also need a National Forest Stamp (Class I).

Wild Boar

Only open in Boone, Logan, Raleigh and Wyoming counties.

Season bag limit of one.

Will reopen on Feb. 2-4, 2024 but will require a 2024 hunting license, on sale in December.

“In just a few weeks, the thrill of our archery and crossbow seasons and the beauty of West Virginia’s fall color will come together and give everyone a chance to connect with nature and enjoy incredible outdoor adventures,” WVDNR Director Brett McMillion said. “Whether you’re an experienced hunter or just starting out, I encourage you to get your license and stamps early so you don’t miss out on this season.”

Hunters are encouraged to purchase their license and stamps ahead of time and are also required to check their game online, all of which can be done at WVhunt.com. Hunters can also check their game by calling 1-844-WVCheck or by visiting a license agent. Youth hunters must check their game on their own account.

For more information about electronic game checking, visit WVDNR website.