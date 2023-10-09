CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Looking for a place to look at fall foliage? You don’t even have to leave West Virginia to get the best in the country.

According to a survey conducted by a car dealership in Florida, Seneca Trail/U.S. Route 219 in West Virginia is the best place to see the leaves transform during fall. Originally a pathway created by Native Americans, the trail is now a freeway that goes from the West Virginia/Maryland border in Preston County near Silver Lake down to the West Virginia/Virginia Border in Peterstown.

It passes through numerous tourism hotspots in West Virginia, including Davis and Thomas in Tucker County, Elkins in Randolph County and Lewisburg in Greenbrier County.

According to the study, the view from the road is a “kaleidoscope of reds, oranges, and yellows” during the fall. And with small towns, historical sites and panoramic views along the way, it makes for an incredible drive.

Several other roads in West Virginia were also ranked based on the survey results from

Gunther Volkswagen of Coconut Creek. Midland Trail/U.S. Route 66, which goes from White Sulphur Springs to Gauley Bridge, was ranked 33rd, and the Coal Heritage Trail/W.Va. Route 52, which goes from Bramwell to Iaeger, was ranked 91st.

Also this year, National Geographic named West Virginia’s Seneca Skyway, an officially designated state Mountain Ride that overlaps with the Seneca Trail, one of the best fall road trips for people who want to avoid crowds.